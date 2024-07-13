“People have long talked to me about that bass solo, but I never gave it a lot of thought”: Andy Fraser names the forgotten song that marked the pinnacle of his bass playing with Free

Having already sparked Free’s biggest hit, All Right Now, Andy Fraser once again proved that the bass can be a focal point as much as an accompaniment

English bassist and songwriter Andy Fraser performing with the Andy Fraser Band, 17th March 1975. Fraser is a former member of rock group Free.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's a saying that holds some weight: if you're good enough, you're old enough. While it's certainly true that most rock stars achieve their breakthrough in the relatively inexperienced years of their early to mid-20s, not so many manage it while still a teenager. 

After a brief tenure with John Mayall at just 15, Andy Fraser joined what would become the iconic rock band Free. Fraser was the youngest member of a group in which no-one had reached 20, and although the band's albums initially sold modestly, they exploded into worldwide fame with the success of Fire and Water, driven by the Fraser co-written dad-rock staple All Right Now

Nick Wells
Nick Wells
Writer

Nick Wells was the Editor of Bass Guitar magazine from 2009 to 2011, before making strides into the world of Artist Relations with Sheldon Dingwall and Dingwall Guitars. He's also the producer of bass-centric documentaries, Walking the Changes and Beneath the Bassline, as well as Production Manager and Artist Liaison for ScottsBassLessons. In his free time, you'll find him jumping around his bedroom to Kool & The Gang while hammering the life out of his P-Bass.