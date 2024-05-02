“I view everything from the pick to the speaker as my instrument”: Meet John Frusciante favorite Anthony Pirog – the boundary breaking guitarist who’s jamming jazz, punk and fusion with Fugazi’s rhythm section

The D.C. virtuoso has joined forces with his heroes as The Messthetics

Anthony Pirog playing his Abernethy Sonic Empress guitar
If you love skronky tones, think offsets are the coolest and have been waiting for someone to come along and comprehensively blow your concept of genre to bits, then Anthony Pirog is a guitarist you’ll want to get on your radar.

Stylistically, the Washington D.C. based virtuoso is something of an omnivore – equally hungry for incorporating elements of jazz, post-rock, experimental noise and free improvisation into his music.

