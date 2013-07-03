Audio Interview: Arsis Frontman James Malone Talks New Album, 'Unwelcome,' Touring and New Lineup

Virginia tech-death metal band Arsis — who have recently undergone a few lineup changes — released their fourth studio album, Unwelcome, April 30 in the US via Nuclear Blast Records.

It seems nothing is ever "normal" for Arsis, who have a habit of overcoming the obstacles life frequently puts in their path.

This time, headliners Hypocrisy and main support act Aborted dropped out of a North American tour that featured Arsis in the lineup. Regardless, with Brazilian death metal trio Krisiun set up as the new headliners, Arsis did the tour anyway.

I caught up with mainman James Malone at the band's May 17 Los Angeles stop at the Vex. We discussed some recent Arsis events, the then-ongoing tour, their new album and more. Listen to our nine-minute chat below, and visit Arsis online at facebook.com/arsis.

