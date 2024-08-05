“I told Lars, ‘Oh my god, you’re in my favorite band ever.’ He was like, ‘You’re in MY favorite band’”: Metal bassist Becky Baldwin made her name on social media while moonlighting as Cliff Burton in a Metallica tribute band. Then she landed her dream gig

By
published

Baldwin recounts the years of dedication and hard work that led to one of extreme metal’s most influential bands, Mercyful Fate, inviting her to become their bassist on the spot

Becky Baldwin performs at Bloodstock Open Air Festival 2023 at Catton Hall on August 11, 2023 in Derby, England
(Image credit: Katja Ogrin/Redferns/Getty Images)

Mercyful Fate and Fury bassist Becky Baldwin is no overnight success. She spent years cutting her teeth with sessions and tours, all the while building an online community.

Then she caught the attention of a group she had admired for decades.

