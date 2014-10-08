'Ultimate Bench Warrior' Book: Design, Build and Modify Custom Guitar and Bass Amps

Just a head's up that amp guru Lee Jackson's popular book, Ultimate Bench Warrior: How to Design, Build and Modify Custom Guitar and Bass Amplifiers, is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $29.95.
In the book, Jackson covers:
- Tools of the trade
- The basics of soldering
- Different tube types, with specs and histories
- Electronic symbols
- Amplifier modifications from gain stages to adding reverbs
- Schematics of solidstate circuits and power supplies
- Lists of parts suppliers
... and more!
The 152-page book features 180-plus photos and illustrations.