'Ultimate Bench Warrior' Book: Design, Build and Modify Custom Guitar and Bass Amps

Just a head's up that amp guru Lee Jackson's popular book, Ultimate Bench Warrior: How to Design, Build and Modify Custom Guitar and Bass Amplifiers, is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $29.95.

In the book, Jackson covers:

Tools of the trade

The basics of soldering

Different tube types, with specs and histories

Electronic symbols

Amplifier modifications from gain stages to adding reverbs

Schematics of solidstate circuits and power supplies

Lists of parts suppliers

... and more!

The 152-page book features 180-plus photos and illustrations.

