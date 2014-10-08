Trending

'Ultimate Bench Warrior' Book: Design, Build and Modify Custom Guitar and Bass Amps

By

Just a head's up that amp guru Lee Jackson's popular book, Ultimate Bench Warrior: How to Design, Build and Modify Custom Guitar and Bass Amplifiers, is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $29.95.

In the book, Jackson covers:

  • Tools of the trade
  • The basics of soldering
  • Different tube types, with specs and histories
  • Electronic symbols
  • Amplifier modifications from gain stages to adding reverbs
  • Schematics of solidstate circuits and power supplies
  • Lists of parts suppliers

... and more!

The 152-page book features 180-plus photos and illustrations.

Head to the Guitar World Online Store now.