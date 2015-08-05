Best Acoustic Rock Song of All Time Poll: "Wonderwall" Vs. "She Talks to Angels"

There’s no doubt that acoustic songs have played a lead role in in rock and roll.

And while we’ve talked about many of these songs and their origins, taught you how to play them and shared many a thought about ‘em, we think it’s time to get down to brass tacks.

While it’s been ridiculously hard to whittle our list down, we now present you with what we think are some of the best acoustic rock songs of all time.

Over the next several weeks we’ll be giving you a chance to vote for your favorites as we aim to name the Best Acoustic Rock Song of All Time presented by TC Electronic!

So come back every day and vote. And check out today's entries below."WONDERWALL," OASIS

(What’s the Story) Morning Glory? (1995)

Classic Oasis hit, “Wonderwall” was written by Noel Gallagher, who also sings on the song. This acoustic track is a fan-favorite, as well as the band's most commercial successful single.

Gallagher originally said to NME in 1996 that the song was about his partner, Meg Matthews, but after their divorce, claimed that it has always been about “an imaginary friend who’s gonna come and save you from yourself.”

With the accompaniment of strings, tambourine, and acoustic guitar, “Wonderwall” was inescapable in the ‘90s and is still played frequently on radio stations to this day.

"SHE TALKS TO ANGELS," THE BLACK CROWES

Shake Your Money Maker (1990)

"Jealous Again," "Twice as Hard" and "Hard to Handle" put Atlanta's Black Crowes on the map as a raucous, genuine-article blues-rock ensemble.

But it was this soulful acoustic-driven number about the ravages of heroin addiction that put the band over the top-and gave it a Number One song.

For the recording, guitarist Rich Robinson (who wrote the music to the song when he was just 15) played a Martin D-28 in open D tuning. Although he capoed the 2nd fret, effectively giving him an open E tuning, there's a certain feel and texture to his sound that fits the wrenching nature of the track. Add in brother Chris Robinson's soulful, yearning vocal, and you have something truly heavenly.

