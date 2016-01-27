'Best of The Clash': Learn 17 Clash Songs, Note for Note

In the tab book Best of the Clash, you get note-for-note transcriptions of 17 songs from this seminal Seventies and Eighties punk band.

Songs include:

"Career Opportunities," "Clampdown," "Clash City Rockers," "Complete Control," "48 Hours," "Ghetto Defendant," "Know Your Rights," "London Calling," "London's Burning," "The Magnificent Seven," "Rock the Casbah," "Safe European Home," "Should I Stay or Should I Go," "Straight to Hell," "Train in Vain," "White Man in Hammersmith Palais" and "White Riot."

The 96-page book is available now for $19.95 at the Guitar World Online Store.