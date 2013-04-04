Black Sabbath Reveal Cover Art for New Record, '13'

Heavy metal masters Black Sabbath have just posted a video on their YouTube page revealing the cover art for their new full-length, 13. The highly anticipated record, set for release this June, will be singer Ozzy Osbourne's first release with the band since 1978's Never Say Die!

Check out the cover reveal, plus a snippet of new music, below:

More about 13:

Black Sabbath in-the-studio teaser for 13: