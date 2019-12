Joe Satriani - Guitar Secrets is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.

Learn guitar tips, tricks and secrets with this collection of 41 private lessons from Satriani's famous columns from Guitar for the Practicing Musician magazine.

Host Dave Celentano covers: chords, scales and modes, tunings, theory, technique, harmonics, soloing and much more!

This book/CD is available now for $16.99.