“I’ve always loved Fenders. I’m almost working against a design that has been around since the ‘50s – I don’t know if it’s going to cooperate with me”: Pissed Jeans’ Bradley Fry on why he loves awkward offsets and solid-state Peavey amps

By Gregory Adams
published

The Pennsylvania punks play so loud, Fry gets his sound engineer to mic a tiny Peavey combo instead, so he can keep his onstage amps raging

Bradley Fry of Pissed Jeans
(Image credit: Gregory Adams)

‘Stability’ isn’t the first word that comes to mind when contemplating Pissed Jeans. Throughout the Pennsylvania punk outfit’s 20-year, six-album career, vocalist Matt Korvette has been barking out tragi-comic character portraits centered on people barely coping with everyday mundanity.

On new album Half Divorced, these include staving off creditors (Sixty-Two Thousand Dollars in Debt) and being terrorized by surprise expenditures (Stolen Catalytic Converter).

