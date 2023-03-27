Built to Spill’s Doug Martsch reveals what’s on his pedalboard

By Mike Huguenor
published

Why hook up one booster to your 'board when you can have three? Martsch explains all...

Doug Martsch and his pedalboard
(Image credit: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images / Doug Martsch [inset])

“I go to a wah first [Vox V847], then to my [TC Electronic PolyTune 3] tuner. Then I go to three Xotic EP Booster pedals – and that’s it for my overdrive, fuzz or distortion. They have a softness that I like. It sounds more like rock than metal, even when I have all three of them on.

“I turn one on set kind of low. That one is just sort of a nice, fuller, tiny bit of grit guitar. The second one is turned up a little bit more. With the two together it becomes like a rhythm distortion. The third EP Booster is cranked all the way up. When I step on that with the other two, I have my fuzz for soloing.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Doug Martsch)

“The next thing is a phaser [EarthQuaker Devices Grand Orbiter]. I have it turned pretty mild. I was listening to some old live Clash song and the whole mix was out of phase, and it just sounded so great. I thought it would be nice to have a little bit of that every once in a while.

“The last thing is the tremolo [Suhr Jack Rabbit]. There’s maybe one song where I use it all the time, then I hit it every once in a while to change things up.

“And then I go to the echoplex. It’s not on my pedalboard; I have it on a stand next to me. That’s kind of my go-to for basic delay and also the crazy stuff and wild effects. I have mixed feelings about this piece of equipment.” [Note: While it seems Martsch is using “echoplex” as a generic term for tape echo, recent videos and photos – including the one above – show him playing through a Fulltone Custom Shop Tube Tape Echo.]

If I had to choose one pedal for a full show

“[An] Xotic EP Booster because I can’t play without some kind of overdrive.”

