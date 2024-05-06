“They probably only made two or three of them, but there’s a signature Burns Chris Stein Scorpion out there somewhere”: Ahead of a new Blondie album, Chris Stein talks folk and jazz influences, fighting with early effects, and his MIDI future

By Joe Matera
published

The co-founder of one the most beloved bands of the '70s and '80s recalls taking advantage of the time when they could go crazy in the studio, the one guitar he wishes he’d never sold, and another that you’ll recognize if you own it

Chris Stein performs onstage with Blondie
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Formed in 1974 by guitarist Chris Stein and lead singer Debbie Harry, Blondie were pioneers in straddling the divide between new wave and punk and turning it into a palatable mix that took the band to worldwide success.

With the band still touring regularly, and putting out new material, they’re finding new and younger audiences as each year passes. As the band’s sonic architect, Stein’s six string stylings have been an integral element to the group’s musical evolution and signature sound.

Joe Matera is an Australian guitarist and music journalist who has spent the past two decades interviewing a who's who of the rock and metal world and written for Guitar World, Total Guitar, Rolling Stone, Goldmine, Sound On Sound, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and many others. He is also a recording and performing musician and solo artist who has toured Europe on a regular basis and released several well-received albums including instrumental guitar rock outings through various European labels. Roxy Music's Phil Manzanera has called him, "... a great guitarist who knows what an electric guitar should sound like and plays a fluid pleasing style of rock." He's the author of Backstage Pass: The Grit and the Glamour.