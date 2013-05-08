David Bowie Premieres Music Video for "The Next Day"

David Bowie has released a new music video for "The Next Day," the title track from his latest album, which was released in March.

The video, which was written and conceived by Bowie, was directed by photographer and filmmaker Floria Sigismondi. It stars Bowie, actor/filmmaker/Gary Oldman and French actress Marion Cotillard, who also starred in Woody Allen's 2011 film, Midnight in Paris.

The Next Day is Bowie's first new album since 2003's Reality. Earlier this year, Bowie released a music video for the album's first single, "Where Are We Now?," which was directed by Tony Oursler.

Check out the video for "The Next Day" below — and let us know what you think in the comments!