“There was an edge-of-your-seat quality about the way my father played. If I have a little bit of that, it’s a great thing”: Duane Betts on balancing the musical legacy of his dad, Allman Brothers legend Dickey Betts

By
published

In his first interview since Dickey Betts’ passing, the guitarist and songwriter explains what he learned about melody from his dad, his “boring” live rig, and how he learned to shoulder the inevitable comparisons

Duane Betts
(Image credit: Bradely Strickland)

Sure, Duane Betts is the son of legendary Allman Brothers six-stringer Dickey Betts and he’s spent plenty of time celebrating his late father’s legacy. But having been a member of Whitestarr and Dawes, and having dropped a solo debut Wild & Precious Life last year, the 46-year-old has long proven than he can stand on his own two feet, artistically.

Following Dickey’s passing in April, Betts is in line to become, in the eyes of some fans, a custodian of that legacy – an idea that is much a burden as a blessing. Still, as Betts points out, he has experience in treading that line already and he has learned how to carry the lessons of his father with him.

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.