“Derek looks so proud during Duane’s solo – like a brother would”: Duane Betts and Derek Trucks trade solos for the first time since Dickey Betts’ passing with emotional cover of the Allman Brothers Band’s Dreams

The pair made guest appearances during each of their sets at Miami’s Sun, Sand and Soul festival, paying tribute to Dickey Betts, who died last month

Derek Trucks and Duane Betts perform live
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Derek Trucks and Duane Betts have shared a stage for the first time since the passing of Dickey Betts last month, swaying through a soulful rendition of the Allman Brothers' Dreams.

Joining his former bandmate and the Tedeschi Trucks Band on stage at Miami's Sun, Sand, and Soul festival, Duane Betts helped pay tribute to his late father in the best way possible, and the lick trade-offs across the 15-minute track are a sight to behold. 

