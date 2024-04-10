“I heard Eruption by Van Halen and I was like, ‘What is that?!’ I love to push the boundaries, and I love when it sounds crazy”: Meet Emi Grace, the Trashy Tone Thursday pioneer tearing up the shred rulebook and taking on the haters

By Cheri Amour
published

The 21-year-old LA native had over 10-million views on her Fender TikTok showcase last year. She tells us how she came up with her jaw-dropping brand of electro-shred, the joys of upgrading Stratocasters and why she fell in love with trashy guitar tones

Emi Grace
(Image credit: Cameron Driskill)

“I love to push the boundaries, and I love when it sounds crazy!” begins Emi Grace, the self-branded pioneer of Trashy Tone Thursday. What began as a challenge to be more present on social media has become a weekly ritual to showcase frenetic fragments of the 21-year-old wunderkind’s yet-to-be-released material.

“I came up with the name because the sound is so dirty and crunchy, like a trashy junk hi-hat,” she says. Originally dubbed Sidechain Saturday thanks to her penchant for a certain plugin, it was the solo for her track Mystery Man that acted as the real tipping point into a recurring Thursday slot.

