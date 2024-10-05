“I was just looking for a story to tell the grandkids. It was Flea who said that I might get the gig”: Jane’s Addiction bassist Eric Avery recalls his 2003 audition for Metallica

After surviving Jane’s Addiction and touring with Alanis Morissette, Eric Avery was granted an audition with metal giants Metallica

Jane&#039;s Addiction bassist Eric Avery performs at The Pearl concert theater at the Palms Casino Resort May 18, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The band, touring with all four original members for the first time since 1991, released the four-disc box set, &quot;A Cabinet of Curiosities&quot; in April.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

As any cosmology textbook will tell you, the massive stars that burn brightest self-destruct most intensely. Somehow, Eric Avery survived the rock ’n’ roll supernova of Jane's Addiction.

The band – which Avery formed in 1985 alongside singer Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, and drummer Stephen Perkins – mixed melodic bass guitar with soaring vocals and thrashy guitars and drums to concoct the sonic soup that nourished the nascent alternative rock revolution.

Brian Fox