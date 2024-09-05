“I didn’t know Corgan, but I knew he wasn’t the easiest person to work with. I thought, ‘This isn’t going to last but it’ll be interesting’”: Jane’s Addiction’s Eric Avery on his brief stint with the Smashing Pumpkins and what he learned from Billy Corgan

By
Contributions from
published

Avery briefly worked with Corgan on what would later become the Pumpkins’ seventh album, Zeitgeist

Left-Bass player Eric Avery of the band&#039;s Garbage and Janes Addiction performs onstage during KROQ&#039;s Weenie Roast at Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre on May 14, 2016 in Irvine, California; Right-Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins performs at Lucca Summer Festival on July 06, 2024 in Lucca, Italy
(L-R): Eric Avery, Billy Corgan (Image credit: Left-Scott Dudelson/WireImage; Right-Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images)

Jane's Addiction bassist Eric Avery has never been one to shy away from musical projects. During his long absence from the band he helped co-found, he joined Garbage and Alanis Morissette's backing band, and even auditioned for Metallica.

However, Avery points to his brief brush with the Smashing Pumpkins, specifically Billy Corgan, as a core experience that made him a better musician.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

With contributions from