Escape the Fate Biography

If there's a band that embodies the Las Vegas philosophy, it’s Escape the Fate, with their gothic consumption of sex, drugs and metal.

Escape the Fate was formed in 2004. Guitarist Bryan Monte Money, vocalist Ronnie Radke, bassist Max Green, drummer Robert Ortiz and rhythm guitarist Omar Espinosa had met through mutual bands in preceding years.

By September 2005, the band had earned a spot on My Chemical Romance’s tour with support from Alkaline Trio and Reggie and the Full Effect. Their victory in a local radio competition earned them a growing fan base on the tour and a deal with Epitaph Records. In 2006, the label released the band's debut EP, There’s No Sympathy for the Dead, which featured two songs that later appeared on their full-length release, Dying is Your Latest Fashion, which hit stores on September 26, 2006.

The EP, which was produced by Michael Baskette, possessed post-hardcore and screamo qualities to the likes of The Classic Crime, Blessthefall and Story of the Year, providing a punchy and catchy collection of debut material.

After the release of Dying is Your Latest Fashion, recently added keyboardist Carson Allen left the band to join On the Last Day. In 2007, Espinosa left the band for personal reasons. Also, in 2006, Radke was involved in a fight in Las Vegas; 18-year-old Michael Cook was shot and killed. Although Radke wasn't responsible for the shooting, his association with the incident led to his indictment on battery charges. He was sentenced to two years in prison in 2008 after failing to report to his parole officer while on five years of probation for narcotics and discordance in rehab. Escape the Fate parted ways with Radke, bringing in Craig Mabbit, formerly of Blessthefall.

Radke was released from prison on December 12, 2010, eventually fronting the band Falling in Reverse. Their debut album, The Drug in Me is You, was released by Epitaph Records on July 26, 2011. Radke has said he has had no desire to reconcile with Escape the Fate.

On October 21, 2008, Epitaph released Escape the Fate’s second full-length album, This War Is Ours, which featured Mabbit on vocals. Singles, including “The Flood,” “Something,” “10 Miles Wide” and “This War is Ours (The Guillotine II),” became crowd favorites during the subsequent tour, which featured support from Burn Halo, William Control, Black Tide and Attack Attack! Escape the Fate later joined Atreyu and Hollywood Undead for a fall tour of the U.S. and Europe.

On July 24, 2010, Escape the Fate embarked on a tour of Central and South America. During the tour, the band generated hype for their forthcoming self-titled album, which would be produced by Don Gilmore (Bullet for My Valentine, Linkin Park). The album was released November 2, 2010; the first single, “Massacre,” came out August 31, 2010. Their second single and first radio edit, “Issues,” appeared on KROQ on September 9, 2010. Music videos for “Issues,” “City of Sin” and “Gorgeous Nightmare,” directed by Robby Starbuck (Asking Alexandria, Silverstein), have all streamed on YouTube, gaining millions of views.

It’s been a busy year for Escape the Fate with two headlining tours and the 2011 Rock Star Energy Drink Uproar Festival. Featured bands include Avenged Sevenfold, Seether, Three Days Grace, Bullet for My Valentine and Sevendust.