ESP vs LTD Guitars: What's the difference?

Looking for a capable guitar for playing rock or metal? We explore the history, spec and tone characteristics of ESP and its affordable sub-brand LTD

Amongst some of the biggest names in the world of electric guitars, particularly within rock and metal, are ESP and LTD. You’ll often see these two brands’ names together as the latter is owned by the former. They often have the same or similar body shapes, and will share many of the same features, so what are the differences between ESP and LTD?

LTD essentially produces more affordable versions of ESP guitars and basses – they range from relatively cheap starter instruments to more expensive, reliable workhorse guitars for working musicians. ESPs are very premium instruments and so they usually carry a hefty price tag. The idea behind LTD was to make these amazing, cutting-edge instruments more accessible to a wider audience.

ESP E-II Horizon NT-II on a white background

ESP E-II Horizon NT-II

A premium, Japanese shred machine that offers bang for buck

Made in: Japan | Body: Mahogany w/quilted maple | Neck: 3pc maple | Fingerboard: Ebony | Pickups: EMG 66TW & 57TW | Hardware: Gotoh TOM, Gotoh locking tuners

+ Great value
+ Dual and single coil modes
+ Awesome hardware
+ Not as premium as USA or Custom Shop

Made in Japan, but costing considerably less than the Custom Shop and USA models, this E-II Horizon features neck-thru-body construction, Gotoh TOM bridge and string-thru-body design helping it sustain for days. Gotoh locking tuners ensure your tuning remains spot-on and the three-piece maple neck is a delight to play.

It’s fitted with an EMG 57/66 TW set that offers loads of clarity, as well as the ability to use in single and dual coil modes, making it more versatile than you might think. The body shape is modern, but reminiscent of a classic – you can’t go wrong!

ESP USA Eclipse on a white background

ESP USA Eclipse

One of the best high-end singlecuts for metal there is

Made in: USA | Body: Mahogany w/flame maple | Neck: 3pc mahogany | Fingerboard: Ebony | Pickups: EMG 81X & 85X | Hardware: Tonepros locking TOM and tailpiece, Sperzel Trim-Lok tuners

+ Incredible quality
+ Built to last
+ Superb EMG pickups
- If you’re after a single cut around this price, would you look at the Gibson Custom Shop?

This is a very premium, high-end single-cut guitar designed with professional hard rock and metal players in mind. The build quality is absolutely second to none, and the super high-quality hardware will ensure that not only does your guitar stay and play in tune, but it will resonate nicely too. The EMG 81/85 is a classic combination and has featured on countless classic metal recordings over the years. This Eclipse is fitted with EMG 81X and 85X pickups – these deliver all the classic searing tones you’d expect with more dynamic range and clarity.

ESP James Hetfield Snakebyte on a white background

ESP James Hetfield Snakebyte

If it’s good enough for Papa Het…

Made in: Japan | Body: Mahogany | Neck: 1pc mahogany | Fingerboard: Ebony | Pickups: EMG Het Set | Hardware: Sperzel locking tuners, TonePros locking TOM & tailpiece

+ Outrageous attention to detail
+ Dreamy for any Metallica fan
+ Rings out beautifully, acoustically and plugged in
- Expensive!

This is a Custom Shop-made ESP, and will be pretty much identical to the models that Mr James Hetfield plays with Metallica on some of the biggest stages on the planet. The build quality and finish will be flawless, the hardware will be the best money can buy and the attention to detail is off the charts!

Of course, Het’s signature pride and joy is fitted with his EMG Het Set pickups. If you’re after the Metallica sound and you want something that’s more on a collector’s or investor’s level, then this is the guitar for you!

ESP EC-1000 Duncan on a white background

LTD EC-1000 Duncan

Is this the best rock or metal singlecut for around a grand?

Made in: Korea or Indonesia | Body: Mahogany | Neck: 3pc maple | Fingerboard: Macassar ebony | Pickups: Seymour Duncan 59 & JB | Hardware: LTD locking tuners, TonePros locking TOM & tailpiece

This is probably one of the most popular hard rock and metal guitars on the market today. It’s understated, and the single-cut body shape is classic, but it still looks like you mean business.

The EC-1000 is available with different pickup configurations, including EMGs, but we’ve chosen the Seymour Duncans here as we reckon they’re a touch more versatile. You can go from high-gain chugging and shredding to soulful, bluesy licks just by stomping on a pedal or two. They’re dynamic but cutting and powerful when you need them to be.

This is a high-quality guitar, but it’s a lot easier on the wallet than an ESP – a real workhorse.

LTD Horizon Custom ’87 on a white background

LTD Horizon Custom ’87

Step back in time with this cutting edge double-cut

Made in: Korea or Indonesia | Body: Alder | Neck: 3Pc Maple | Fingerboard: Macassar ebony | Pickups: Seymour Duncan Custom, Seymour Duncan Hotrail | Hardware: LTD tuners, Floyd Rose 1000 bridge

+ Nice pickup configuration
+ Coil taps are useful
+ Ergonomic body shape
- A hardtail would be nice

As the name suggests, this is an LTD remake of one of ESP’s guitars from 1987, and let’s be honest – it looks super-’80s, in the best way possible! It comprises an alder body and three-piece maple neck with thru construction. The thin neck profile, slick feeling ebony fingerboard and Floyd Rose bridge system all help make this guitar a shredder’s delight.

In the bridge position, there’s a Seymour Duncan Custom pickup, and a SD Hotrail in the neck – both of which are coil-tappable. This enables you to cover a lot of ground sonically. You can get big, chunky metal tones, searing solo sounds, but then dial it back with the single-coil tones.

LTD Arrow 200 on a white background

LTD Arrow 200

A well-priced, heavy metal V that packs a punch!

Made in: China (can change sometimes) | Body: Mahogany | Neck: 3pc maple | Fingerboard: Roasted jatoba | Pickups: ESP-designed LH-150N & B | Hardware: LTD tuners, LTD by Floyd Rose bridge

+ Looks amazing
+ Powerful pickups
+ Decent Floyd system
- Doesn’t feel quite as nice as the more expensive models

If you’re seeking an affordable but truly striking metal V guitar, then look no further. The LTD Arrow 200 sports one of the most ground-breaking body shapes the guitar world has ever seen – nothing says heavy metal like a spiky V!

This guitar sits at the cheaper end of what ESP and LTD offer, but you’re still getting an excellent instrument. It’s built well, it’s a joy to play, it’s fitted with a great Floyd Rose licensed bridge system, plus the proprietary ESP humbuckers sound amazing!

