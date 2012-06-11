Exclusive: Janus — "Lifeless" Video Lesson

In the exclusive video below, Janus guitarist Mike Tyranski shows you how to play “Lifeless,” a song off the band's new album, Nox Aeris, which was released March 27 via REALID Records.

The album's title, which is Latin for “night air,” is rooted in the 14th century, when a third of Europe's population died of the plague. People believed going outdoors at night would cause them to succumb to the Black Death.

When writing Nox Aeris, Janus thought this was an apt metaphor for their own journey, preconceived notions of their own being flipped around as they became a bigger, more established band since the release of 2009's Red Right Return.

Nox Aeriscan be ordered from iTunes here.

Janus -- David Scotney, guitarist Mike Tyranski, bassist Alan Quitman and drummer Johnny Salazar — are in the midst of a U.S. tour. Here are the remaining dates:

July 13: Rock Lansing, MI - Ulis Haus

July 14: Chesaning, MI - "Showboat Rock Fest" w/ Beyond Threshold

For more info, visit Janus' official website, Facebook page and Twitter page.