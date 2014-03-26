Exclusive: Joe Satriani Premieres "Time Machine" (Remix) from Upcoming 'Complete Albums' Box Set

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Joe Satriani's "Time Machine" (Remix), a previously unreleased version of a track from Satriani's 1993 album, Time Machine.

The track is from The Complete Albums Collection — Additional Creations and Bonus Tracks, which is part of a new 15-disc career-spanning box set, Joe Satriani: The Complete Studio Recordings, which will be released April 22 through Epic/Legacy.

The new box set compiles all of Satriani's 14 studio albums, plus the Additional Creations and Bonus Tracks disc, making it the most comprehensive Satch collection. Each album features new digital remasters (overseen by Satriani) and is packaged in a replica cardboard jacket and housed in a clamshell box.

Satriani also happens to share the cover of the new May 2014 issue of Guitar World, which is available now. In the new issue, he and fellow cover star Zakk Wylde team up to riff on their craziest concert moments, Jimmy Page and the state of rock guitar in 2014. The new issue also features an excerpt from Strange Beautiful Music: A Musical Memoir, the new book by Satriani and Jake Brown (BenBella Books).

Albums included in the box set:

Not Of This Earth (1986)

Surfing With The Alien (1987)

Flying In A Blue Dream (1989)

The Extremist (1992)

Time Machine (1993)

Joe Satriani (1995)

Crystal Planet (1998)

Engines Of Creation (2000)

Strange Beautiful Music (2002)

Is There Love In Space? (2004)

Super Colossal (2006)

Professor Satchafunkilus And The Musterion Of Rock (2008)

Black Swans And Wormhole Wizards (2010)

Unstoppable Momentum (2013)

Additional Creations And Bonus Tracks (2014)