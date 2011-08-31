Exclusive: Porcupine Tree Guitarist Steven Wilson Premieres "Remainder the Black Dog" Music Video

GuitarWorld.com is excited to be able to bring you the exclusive premiere of the new music video from Steven Wilson, "Remainder the Black Dog," which was directed by Lasse Hoile. You can check out the video below.

"Remainder the Black Dog" comes from the Porcupine Tree guitarist's upcoming new solo album, Grace For Drowning, which is due out on September 27 via Kscope.

The track also features a special guest appearance from another prog-rock great, former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett, whose new song, "A Place Called Freedom," you can listen to here.

You can find out more about the album, including where to pre-order, at this location.

If you can't wait for the album's release, you can always head here to download the radio edit of the song ""Like Dust I Have Cleared From My Eye."

Steven will also be hitting the road this fall, and you can find full tour dates below, or on his official website or Facebook page.



Steven Wilson North American Tour Dates