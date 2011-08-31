Exclusive: Steve Hackett Premieres New Song, "A Place Called Freedom"

It's a great day for prog here on GuitarWorld.com, as we've got another exclusive premiere for you: a new song from legendary prog-rock guitarist Steve Hackett titled "A Place Called Freedom." You can listen to the track below.

And be sure to check out our new interview with Hackett, right here.

"A Place Called Freedom" comes from Hackett's upcoming new solo album, Beyond The Shrouded Horizon, which is set for release on September 27. You can pre-order the album here.

Hackett, ever the busy guitarist, also recently found time to contribute to Porcupine Tree guitarist Steven Wilson's upcoming solo album, Grace For Drowning. You can hear his work in the video for "Remainder the Black Dog" here.

On his new album, Hackett has this to say: “My new album Beyond the Shrouded Horizon breaks free from its moorings in early autumn and sets sail through choppy riffs and sudden electric storms to the odd romantic isle...”

He continues: “From Sinbad seas to Startrek oceans of deep sky, it’s an odyssey. Invisible chords link pop to pomp, blues to baroque, embracing all genres discovered along the way. Let chthonic guitar forces and power of song take you to where waves crash through de-tuned orchestras over the edge of charted territories.”

For more information, you can check out Steve's official website.