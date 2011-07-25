Exclusive Premiere: Bobaflex "Chemical Valley" Music Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com is bringing you the exclusive premiere of the new music video for the track "Chemical Valley" from West Virginia-based rockers Bobaflex. You can check out the video below.

After a long wait, Bobaflex will be releasing their new album, Hell Is In My Heart, August 30 on BFX Records.

Hell Is In My Heart is the full-length follow-up to 2007's Tales From Dirt Town and features four remastered songs from 2010's Chemical Valley EP.

You can check out more from Bobaflex on their Facebook page.