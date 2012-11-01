Exclusive Premiere: Cody Canada & The Departed — "Flagpole"

Here's the exclusive premiere of "Flagpole," a track off Adventūs, the new album by Cody Canada & The Departed. The album, which will be released November 13 through Underground Sound, is the band's first album of original material.

Adventūs (Latin for "arrival") features 14 hard-rocking tracks forged under the hot Southern sun. It represents a new era of growth for Canada, who formed The Departed upon the disbanding Cross Canadian Ragweed.

The band also features Canada’s Ragweed bandmate Jeremy Plato on bass, Seth James on guitar (Seth James Band, Ray Wylie Hubbard), Steve Littleton on B3 organ and keys (Live Oak Decline, Stoney LaRue & the Arsenals, Medicine Show) and Chris Doege on drums (Seth James Band, Nashville touring acts).

"Flagpole" is the seventh track on Adventūs.

"I heard a song on the radio that didn't sit well with me," Canada said. "I felt that the writer didn't give all that they could when writing it. The opening line of 'Flagpole' is about that. 'Tell me how to feel, it doesn't matter anyway, the only thing that's real are lies that you tell.'

"For a couple weeks, the song sat with only that line, then we played in Colorado on top of a mountain at a great venue called Mishwaka. No cell service, no TV. Perfect! What happened for the next couple of hours went from the original reason the song was started to political reasons, to the world in general. If we join together as people, we can conquer evil. Whether that's bad music or bad people in the world. But, of course, like the person who wrote that song. This song is my opinion."

Keep up with The Departed at their official website and Facebook page. Check out their current tour dates below the SoundCloud player.

CODY CANADA & THE DEPARTED TOUR DATES:

11/1 - Mission , TX @ Las Palmas Race Park

11/2 - Helotes , TX @ Floores Country Store

11/3 - Roscoe , TX @ The Lumberyard

11/9 - Fayetteville , AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

11/10 - Shawnee , OK @ 3rd Annual Music Jam/Shawnee Police

11/12 - San Marcos , TX @ Lonestar Music (in-store)

11/13 - Austin , TX @ Waterloo Records (in-store)

11/15 - Nacogdoches , TX @ The Barn

11/16 - Bryan , TX @ The Grand Stafford Theater

11/17 - Fredericksburg , TX @ Luckenbach Dance Hall

11/23 - Wichita Falls , TX @ Iron Horse Pub

11/24 - Fort Worth , TX @ Billy Bob's Texas

12/5 - Dallas , TX @ House of Blues *

12/6 - Houston , TX @ House of Blues *

12/7 - New Braunfels , TX @ Gruene Hall *

12/8 - San Angelo , TX @ Blaine 's Pub *

12/9 - Corpus Christi , TX @ Brewster St. Icehouse*

12/15 - Goliad , TX @ Schroeder Hall

* = Cody Canada acoustic show w/ Jason Boland, Chris Knight