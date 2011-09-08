Exclusive Premiere: "Victory of Flying," a New Song by Carolyn Wonderland

GuitarWorld.com is happy to bring you this exclusive premiere of a new song by Texas-based guitarist Carolyn Wonderland.

The song, "Victory of Flying," is from Wonderland's upcoming album, Peace Meal, which comes out September 27 via Bismeaux Records.

Wonderland upholds the soulful Texas blues tradition on Peace Meal, which is a definite career benchmark for her. She collaborated with producers Larry Campbell, Ray Benson -- and Michael Nesmith of The Monkees.

Wonderland, who often is compared to Janis Joplin, dug deep into Joplin’s vault to find a rare bootleg of the little-known gem “What Good Can Drinkin’ Do.” Other stand-out tracks on the album include “Golden Stairs”; “Two Trains,” a tribute to Wonderland’s Houston mentors, including Little Screamin’ Kenny; and Wonderland’s take on Bob Dylan’s “Meet Me In The Morning.”

Wonderland has performed on PBS’ Austin City Limits and as part of a Janis Joplin tribute at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, collaborating with Levon Helm, Guy Forsyth, Susan Tedeschi and John Jorgenson.

Be sure to check her out on YouTube -- and, of course, listen to "Victory of Flying," below.

Click here for more info about Wonderland.