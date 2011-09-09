Exclusive Preview: New Arch/Matheos Album, 'Sympathetic Resonance'

For the past few weeks, we've been rolling out exclusive footage of Jim Matheos and John Arch talking about each song on their upcoming debut album as Arch/Matheos, Sympathetic Resonance. Now, we've got the pleasure of bringing you the first half of the album, which hits stores on September 13 via Metal Blade Records.

If you missed any of the track-by-track interviews, head here for all of our Arch/Matheos content. Also, keep an eye out for the debut column from Arch/Matheos and Fates Warning guitarist Frank Aresti, which will be hitting GuitarWorld.com on Monday.

Sympathetic Resonance is available for pre-order in North American here, in Europe here and the UK here. Be sure to check out more from the band on their official website.