Exclusive: Theory of a Deadman Premiere "Head Above Water" Lyric Video

Today, we're bringing you the exclusive premiere of a new lyric video from the boys in Theory of a Deadman. Watch the "Head Above Water" lyric video below.

"Head Above Water" is taken from the band's latest full-length effort, The Truth Is... (buy on iTunes), which was released last year on Roadrunner Records.

Last year, Theory of a Deadman's Tyler Connolly and Dave Brenner stopped by Guitar World HQ to show you how to play some of the cuts off their new album. Be sure and check out the lessons for "Lowlife" and "Gentleman."