Exclusive: UFO Debut New Song, "Fight Night"

British hard-rockers UFO have had an amazing, 40-plus-year career, so we're excited to be able to bring you the opening track off their 20th studio album, Seven Deadly Sins. Scroll down to listen to "Fight Night" now.

Seven Deadly Sins is out February 28 in the U.S. and a day earlier worldwide via SPV/Steamhammer.

If you like what you hear, you can pre-order Seven Deadly Sins right now through Amazon.com.

UFO guitarist Vinnie Moore just unveiled a new custom guitar from Dean USA earlier this month at Winter NAMM 2012. Check out a photo gallery of the Dean USA DCR Vinnie Moore Vinman Koa here.