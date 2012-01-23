NAMM 2012: Dean USA DCR Vinnie Moore Vinman Koa

One of the new guitar models to be introduced at NAMM this past weekend by Dean Guitars is the limited-edition Dean USA DCR Vinnie Moore Vinman Koa.

And by limited, we mean limited; only 15 of these guitars will be produced.

The guitar is a modified version of previous Vinnie Moore Vinman models; new this year, of course, is the special koa wood top. More details are coming soon.

Moore was one of many artists present at the Dean Guitars booth this past Saturday, and the UFO guitarist was happy to show off his newest signature model.

The photo gallery below features pix of Moore holding the koa guitar and being interviewed by Curse Mackey of Dean Guitars.

For a closer look at the guitar, head here.