Exclusive Video: Between the Buried and Me Recording 'Parallax II'

Today, we're taking you into the studio with North Carolina's Between the Buried and Me for a close-up look at the making of their latest opus, The Parallax II: Future Sequence. Check out the clip below to watch the band tracking their new album with producer Jamie King.

Parallax II will continue the story line that began with last year's widely acclaimed EP, The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues (buy on iTunes).

"The two main characters of the story take on a journey through space and time with the unenviable task of having to cure the flaws of humanity by any means necessary," says guitarist Paul Waggoner. "While the EP served mostly as an introduction to the characters, Future Sequence contains the action of the story. The lyrics are written in the stream of consciousness style, which really helps to capture the perspective and emotion of the characters. We really enjoyed the challenge of writing this record, and I think we were all pleasantly surprised with how well the music and lyrics jived with one another. I couldn't be happier with how Future Sequence turned out."

You can pre-order The Parallax II: Future Sequencehere.