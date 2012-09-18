Exclusive Video: Phil Anselmo Introduces New Down Release, 'The Purple EP'

Heavy-metal supergroup Down released their new six-song EP, Down IV Part I - The Purple EP (Buy on iTunes), this morning, and frontman Phil Anselmo has something to say about it.

Check out the video below, which features an exclusive greeting from Anselmo, who discusses the process of beginning work on a new Down release. "You look at your body of work," he says, "and you hear the songs, and you say, 'Well, what more can be done within the genre?'"

The Purple EP is the first of four planned EPs from Down, who seem to prefer EPs to albums, at least for the time being. Their latest full-length album is 2007's Down III: Over the Under (Buy on iTunes). You can stream the new EP for free right here.

Keep up with Down at their official website and Facebook page.