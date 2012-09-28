Fender Defender of the Faith: October 2012

Blackmore‘s Night, the band former Deep Purple and Rainbow guitarist Ritchie Blackmore formed 15 years ago with his wife, Candice Night, have announced four East Coast US dates.

Check out the dates below.

The band also has announced a new live DVD, A Knight In York, which will be released October 9 via UDR/EMI. It will be available as a DVD, Blu-ray, CD and on double vinyl. The concert in the DVD was recorded live on September 30, 2011.

Blackmore's Night features Blackmore (guitar, mandolin, mandola, hurdy-gurdy), Night (vocals, Renaissance woodwinds, pennywhistles, tambourine), Earl Grey of Chimay (bass, rhythm guitar), Bard David of Larchmont (keyboards, vocals), Squire Malcolm of Lumley (drums, percussion), Gypsy Rose (violin, harmony vocals) and Minstrel Albert (various medieval woodwinds).