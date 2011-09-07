Foo Fighters Albums

Foo Fighters, named after a World War II secret term used to describe UFOs, began with Dave Grohl, originally the drummer for Nirvana.

Grohl formed Foo Fighters in 1994 after the death of Kurt Cobain, Nirvana's lead singer. Grohl was able to stretch his fingers and mind as he lead his new band, originally meant as an anonymous solo project, in guitar, vocals, and songwriting. Many of the band's first songs were by Grohl during his Nirvana years. After playing all of the instruments on the Foo Fighters' demo tape, Grohl decided that it would be wise to form a band to support the album and possible future works. The original band line up consisted of Grohl on lead guitar and vocals, drummer William Goldsmith, guitarist Pat Smear, and bassist Nate Mendel.

Here's a look at the band's albums.