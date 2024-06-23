“The producer showed me a great recording trick – he covered my pick with a thin layer of paper. The sound was pure Bowie”: He played with John Squire and KT Tunstall. Now George Vjestica is exploring his experimental side as one of Nick Cave’s Bad Seeds

By
( )
published

You may not know him at first glance, but the work of Stoke-on-Trent native George Vjestica has probably appeared on some of your favorite albums and movies

George Vjestica
(Image credit: Anthony Oates)

George Vjestica is part of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, having first lent his licks to 2013’s Push The Sky Away before coming on full-time for Skeleton Tree (2016). Considering Cave’s restless creative muse and Vjestica’s following a player like Mick Harvey, his integration into the Bad Seeds machine is no small feat. 

But then again, the guitar is as much a part of Vjestica’s soul as a tool; just ask him: “It’s been a constant in my life since I was nine,” he tells Guitarist. “Rarely does a day go by when I don’t pick up a guitar and have a play around. There’s something so magical for me in those six strings.”

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.