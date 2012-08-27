Get the Complete Stories Behind Rock's Five Greatest Albums

This issue of Guitar Legends tells you the complete story behind the making of five of the most groundbreaking and best-selling album of rock and roll: Led Zeppelin IV, AC/DC's Back in Black, Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction, Metallica's Black Album and Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon.

Each album is explored in its entirety through interviews with the artists that made them, and complemented by rare photos. Plus, you get transcriptions of five songs, one from each album.

You can purchase your copy of Guitar Legends: The Five Greatest Rock Albums today for just $9.99!

Guitar Legends: The Five Greatest Rock Albums includes the following articles:

• Led Zeppelin IV: Jimmy Page joins Guitar Legends in celebrating one of the greatest and most popular hard rock albums of all time.

• Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon: Pink Floyd were bored, stale and looking for inspiration. They found it in a master plan to condense all our earthly woes into 43 cosmic minutes. Nearly 40 years later, The Dark Side of the Moon remains one of their greatest achievements and cornerstone of classic rock music.

• AC/DC's Back in Black: On the 30th anniversary of AC/DC's Back in Black, Guitar Legends celebrates the enduring appeal of an all-time classic album that almost wasn't made.

• Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction: Appetite for Destruction turned Guns N' Roses from raw recruits into seasoned superstars. Slash recalls the making of the groundbreaking 1987 hard rock albums.

• Metallica's self-titled Black Album: By the end of the Eighties, Metallica had hit a creative dead end. With the Black Album, they blasted through the impasse, creating a record that made them the biggest act metal had ever seen.

The issue is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $9.99.