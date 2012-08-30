Get Four Hours of Instruction with the Ultimate Rock Licks DVD

A guitar licks goldmine awaits you In this instructional DVD, 200 Rock Licks: Guitar Licks Goldmine.

The DVD is packed with killer lead lines, phrases and riffs personally taught to you by professional guitarists Greg Harrison, Matthew Schroeder and Troy Stetina. From classic rock to modern metal, each and every authentic lick includes a walk-through explanation by a professional guitarist, note-for-note on-screen tablature, normal and slow-speed performance demos.

Its total running time is four hours and 14 minutes.

It's available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $24.99.