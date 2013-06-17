Trending

Get Note-for-Note Transcriptions of The Who's Greatest Songs

Best of The Who (Hal Leonard) offers note-for-note transcriptions with tab for 25 classic hits from the Who.

The book, which is available now at the Guitar World Online Store, is available now for $24.95.

Songs include:

  • Athena
  • Baba O'Riley
  • Behind Blue Eyes
  • Eminence Front
  • Going Mobile
  • I Can See for Miles
  • I'm Free
  • The Kids Are Alright
  • Long Live Rock
  • The Magic Bus
  • My Generation
  • Pinball Wizard
  • The Seeker
  • Squeeze Box
  • Who Are You
  • Won't Get Fooled Again
  • You Better You Bet

... and more!

