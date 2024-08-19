“Jeff was the ultimate ‘tinkerer’, always changing the look, feel and sound of his guitars”: Up close with the Gibson Custom Shop reissue of Jeff Beck’s ‘YardBurst’ 1959 Les Paul Standard

By
( )
published

We take a closer look at another stunner from the Murphy Lab that celebrates a pivotal moment in rock history, and one of its greatest ever players

Gibson Custom 1959 Jeff Beck YardBurst Les Paul
(Image credit: Future / Adam Gasson)

Jeff Beck’s career with the hugely influential Yardbirds lasted from March 1965 to November ’66. And while he’s probably better remembered with a Stratocaster in his magical hands, this latest release from Gibson Custom and the Murphy Lab celebrates Beck’s 1959 Les Paul Standard, reportedly purchased in London in early ’66, just before the recording sessions started for The Yardbirds’ eponymous album, aka ‘Roger The Engineer’.

While its maker reminds us that the ‘YardBurst’ Gibson Les Paul is “a faithful recreation of this legendary guitar”, it might be wise to add “…and one he’d mucked about with”. For example, Jeff is pictured on Ready Steady Go! (27 May 1966) with the dark sunburst guitar, showing off its distinctive black pickguard but still with a cream toggle switch surround and covered humbuckers.

Image 1 of 2
Gibson Custom 1959 Jeff Beck YardBurst Les Paul
(Image credit: Gibson)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Dave Burrluck
Dave Burrluck
Gear Reviews Editor, Guitarist

Dave Burrluck is one of the world’s most experienced guitar journalists, who started writing back in the '80s for International Musician and Recording World, co-founded The Guitar Magazine and has been the Gear Reviews Editor of Guitarist magazine for the past two decades. Along the way, Dave has been the sole author of The PRS Guitar Book and The Player's Guide to Guitar Maintenance as well as contributing to numerous other books on the electric guitar. Dave is an active gigging and recording musician and still finds time to make, repair and mod guitars, not least for Guitarist’s The Mod Squad.