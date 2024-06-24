“Full of history and stories from a pivotal era in British music”: Gibson honors Jeff Beck with a recreation of his historic 1959 ‘YardBurst’ Les Paul – before he gave it a radical makeover

Gibson has honored Jeff Beck by unveiling a recreation of the late electric guitar hero’s 1959 ‘YardBurst’ Les Paul Standard, launched in time for his birthday, June 24.

Though Beck is seen as one of the most notable Fender Stratocaster players of his generation, the versatile virtuoso was equally fond of the Gibson Les Paul, which helped kickstart his career as an up-and-coming guitar player.

One of Beck’s biggest early career developments occurred in March 1965, when he was tapped to replace Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds. For the role, he purchased a Cherry Sunburst Les Paul Standard that would go on to become the famed YardBurst.

The LP served Beck well during his Yardbird stint, and underwent a drastic cosmetic overhaul when, at some point in 1967 or 1968, the Cherry Sunburst finish was stripped away to uncover the natural, unfinished top.

In late ‘68, the guitar’s neck then required a repair after it suffered damage. Its replacement – which had a larger L-5 headstock – arrived with Beck’s initials inlaid at the 22nd fret. At some point, black uncovered pickups were also swapped in.

This particular Les Paul is widely regarded as one of Beck’s most iconic guitars, and would remain by Beck’s side as he transitioned from the Yardbirds into the Jeff Beck group, constantly seeing action both in the studio and on the stage during this period.

As such, it’s a fitting guitar for Gibson to restore, and the firm has clearly attempted to do so with meticulous precision, recruiting the Murphy Lab’s expertise to revive the ‘59 Les Paul “as it appeared during Jeff’s Yardbird days”.

That means, despite Beck’s aesthetic experimentation, the guitar is unveiled with the original Dark Cherry Sunburst, which has been strapped to a top that, according to the Gibson Gazette, was “meticulously hand-selected to mirror the original instrument as closely as possible”.

The lightweight one-piece mahogany body is otherwise paired with an original-style ‘50s Rounded C-profile neck, a 12” Indian rosewood fingerboard sans the custom inlays, and 22 authentic medium jumbo frets, as well as a nylon nut and long-tenon neck joint.

The original uncovered, unpotted, cream-colored Custom Buckers are in keeping with the visual source material, while a black single-ply pickguard – which was later removed by Beck – also makes the cut.

Gibson’s efforts have been approved by Sandra Beck, who said Jeff was “enormously proud to have owned the original guitar”.

“He was aware and fully supportive of the amazing job and love that Gibson Custom provided to create this instrument,” she continued (via Gibson Gazette), “and would have hoped that this guitar will give hours of pleasure to those who play it.”

“Working on this project has been an absolute honor, and we are thankful for the trust and support shown by Jeff Beck, as well as his friends and family,” adds Lee Bartram, Head of Commercial and Marketing EMEA at Gibson. “The original guitar is very special, full of history and stories from a pivotal era in British music.

Only 130 of these guitars will be made. Each arrives in an aged Lifton hard shell case with special memorabilia celebrating Beck’s career.

As for price, the YardBurst Les Paul weighs in at the $9,999 mark. On the Gibson Custom scale, that sits alongside some of the firm’s other limited-but-not-as-exclusive-as-the-Greeny releases, such as the B.B. King ‘Live at the Regal’ ES-335 and Kirk Hammett’s 1989 Les Paul Custom.

