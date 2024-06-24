“Full of history and stories from a pivotal era in British music”: Gibson honors Jeff Beck with a recreation of his historic 1959 ‘YardBurst’ Les Paul – before he gave it a radical makeover

Beck bought the original model – widely considered to be one of his most iconic instruments – when he replaced Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds, using it extensively both in the studio and on stage

Gibson Custom 1959 Jeff Beck YardBurst Les Paul
(Image credit: Gibson)

Gibson has honored Jeff Beck by unveiling a recreation of the late electric guitar hero’s 1959 ‘YardBurst’ Les Paul Standard, launched in time for his birthday, June 24.

Though Beck is seen as one of the most notable Fender Stratocaster players of his generation, the versatile virtuoso was equally fond of the Gibson Les Paul, which helped kickstart his career as an up-and-coming guitar player.

Gibson Custom 1959 Jeff Beck YardBurst Les Paul
Gibson Custom 1959 Jeff Beck YardBurst Les Paul
(Image credit: Gibson)

