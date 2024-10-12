“When you played with John Lennon, you could feel him listening to you. He didn't bother or bug you at all”: Unsung ’70s session bass ace Gordon Edwards recalls his time with John Lennon on his fourth post-Beatles album

A close connection with John Lennon's musical arranger put Gordon Edwards in the studio for 1973’s Mind Games

John Lennon 1970 Plastic Ono on &quot;Top Of The Pops&quot; &amp; The Plastic U.F.Ono Band: Jim Keltner, Gordon Edwards, Rick Marotta, Yoko Ono, David Spinozza, Sneaky Pete Kleinow and Kenny Asher.San Diego, CA, 17 Sep 1973
(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Working with John Lennon was the least painful thing I ever did in my life,” New York studio giant Gordon Edwards told Bass Player. “When you played with him, you could feel him listening to you. He didn't bother or bug you at all; he let you be yourself. He'd just sit down and we'd start playing.”

Edwards ranks highly among the unsung bass guitar heroes of the ’70s recording scene: bass players who operated largely under the showbiz radar but who nevertheless helped churn out hit after hit, all while quietly weaving their own low-end legacies into the fabric of music history.

