'Guitar Legends: Southern Rock' Revisits Height of Allmans, Skynyrd, Molly Hatchet and More

Guitar Legends: Southern Rock brings you rebels, rednecks and triple-threat guitars spanning the seven years of the fast and furious southern rock life. From the story of Lynyrd Skynyrd to the lost interview with Duane Allman, you'll hear about your favorite Southern rock artists and learn how to play some of their greatest licks.

• Duane Allman: In a freewheeling conversation from 1971, Duane Allman talks about slide guitar, Eric Clapton, unsung guitar heroes and the pleasures of performing.

• A History of Lynyrd Skynyrd: First fights, premonitions and a plane that fell from the sky. This is the tale of Ronnie Van Zant and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

• Molly Hatchet: The "iconic and slightly weird" artwork of Molly Hatchet's album sleeves.

• James Hetfield Meets Gov't Mule: In the spring of 1998, Metallica' James Hetfield came face to face with his favorite power trio, Gov't Mule.

• Blackfoot: The hard-luck story of Blackfoot, southern rock's great unsung heroes.

• The Making of At Fillmore East: In a retrospective look back at their classic 1971 live album, Dickey Betts and Gregg Allman recall the record that made the Allman Brothers Band the kings of the road.

• Zakk Wylde Meets Lynyrd Skynyrd: In a rollicking, rowdy round table interview from the fall of 1992, lifelong southern rock fan Zakk Wylde pays homage to Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington and Ed King.

