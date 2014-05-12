Guitar World DVD: Master Heavy Metal Guitar with Metal Mike

The Metal For Life: Mastering Heavy Metal DVD is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for only $14.95.

Strap on your ax for an extreme-metal boot camp, as Metal Mike Chlasciak helps you hone your chops to perfection! You'll learn how to traverse the fretboard with ever-essential minor pentatonic scale, incorporate minor scales into riffs and rhythm parts, build power-chord variations for maximum sonic effect and much more.

Plus, you'll get a first-hand tutorial in playing black and death metal and creating licks in the styles of:

Metallica

Testament

Pantera

... and more!

Also, learn 10 essential metal licks every guitarist should know!

With over two hours of lessons, this DVD is perfect for any skill-level in the heavy metal genre.

Your instructor

A longtime contributor to Guitar World magazine with his "Metal for Life" instructional column, Metal Mike Chlasciak plays guitar for Halford and with his own band. His latest releases are The Metalworker and This is War, available from metalmike.net.

For more information or to order, head to the Guitar World Online Store.