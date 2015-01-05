Guitar World Launches Dimebag Darrell Flexi-Disc Subscription Offer!

The all-new February 2015 issue of Guitar World is the ultimate tribute to Pantera's Dimebag Darrell, 10 years after his tragic death.

We take a look at his incredible guitar collection, plus fan art/ink and a lot more. For more about the contents of the new issue, head here.

In celebration of the new issue of GW, we've launched our Dimebag Flexi-Disc Subscription Offer!

New subscribers will get the February 2015 issue of Guitar World, which comes with a 7-inch Flexi-Disc of an exclusive, previously unreleased Dimebag Darrell demo called "Whiskey Road." This 2001 recording features Dimebag singing and playing all the instruments. For more information about this offer, head here.

NOTE: If you're already a GW subscriber but still want to buy the "Whiskey Road" Flexi-Disc, visit the Guitar World Online Store now!