Guitar World Launches 'Mastering Scales, Part 2,' the Sequel to One of Our Most Popular DVDs

Mastering Scales, Part 2 is the followup to the Guitar World Online Store's best-selling DVD of 2013, Mastering Scales.

Mastering Scales, Part 2 brings more than two and a half hours of valuable instruction from Jimmy Brown.

The newest installment of Mastering Scales offers a deluxe crash course in guitar theory, including everything you need to know about major, harmonic- and melodic-minor and symmetrical scales. Plus, the seven modes, power picking, extended patterns with position shifts and much more!

Mastering Scales, Part 2 also includes a bonus section featuring a complete Bach two-part invention, arranged for two guitars.

Your instructor is Jimmy Brown, who over the last 24 years has built a reputation as one of the world's finest music editors through his work as transcriber, arranger and senior music editor for Guitar World, the world's best-selling magazine for guitarists. He is a busy working musician, performing regularly as a solo acoustic guitar/vocal act and rocking out with a full band a taverns, restaurants, resorts, weddings and private parties.

Jimmy earned a bachelor of music degree in jazz studies and performance and music management from William Paterson University in 1988 and relies on much of what he learned then (and since then, as a professional musician-for-hire) to do his job effectively. He is also an experienced private guitar teacher and an accomplished writer, two skills that go hand-in-hand in his career at Guitar World.

