Guitar World's 10 Best Box Sets of 2014

While this was a somewhat uneventful year for new rock releases, it was bananas for interesting box sets.

Record companies reached deep inside their vaults and discovered some really cool and weird things.

The following are 10 ways to completely blow your holiday money, and it runs the gamut from classic the Beatles and Zep to bizarre prog oddities like Captain Beefheart and Jethro Tull. As is customary at GW, this top 10 list is actually a top 11 list. Enjoy!

Check out the rest of Guitar World's 2014 year-end content (Note: More is coming soon!) right here. And be sure to take Guitar World's 2014 year-end readers poll to vote on the best album, best GW cover, best shredder, best blues guitarist, Guitar World MVP and much more!

See you next year!