“My Reverend feels sturdy. I don’t like when it feels like the guitar I’m playing is gonna break. Vintage guitars scare me!” Meet Hello Mary’s Helena Straight, the ’90s-inspired, time signature-twisting player whose guitar caught the Cure’s attention

We get the story on how the Big Apple alt-rock trio are evolving in real time, aided and abetted by a well-stocked pedalboard and Reeves Gabrels’ signature Reverend

A black and white live shot of Helena Straight of Hello Mary
(Image credit: Skylar Watkins)

Guitarist Helena Straight and bassist Mikaela Oppenheimer have been jamming together since they were 14, so it’s understandable that, now in their early 20s and three albums deep, their tastes have changed.

Drummer Stella Wave joined them in Hello Mary two years into the project, and a symbiosis has slowly formed, skewing their songwriting. Hints of their Nirvana-tinted garage rock remain, but, on new LP Emita OX, there’s an extra angularity to Helena’s buzzsaw riffs and psych-rock cleans.

