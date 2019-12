Get ready for the new year with Revolver’s exclusive Hottest Chicks in Hard Rock 2012 calendar, featuring 12 of the loveliest ladies in heavy music, including:

Lzzy Hale of Halestorm

Amy Lee of Evanescence

Maria Brink of In This Moment

Taylor Momsen of the Pretty Reckless

Brooklyn of Picture Me Broken

Alexia & Anissa Rodriguez of Eyes Set to Kill

And many more!

The Hottest Chicks In Hard Rock Calendar 2012 — now only $9.99!