“Jamerson pushed the intercom button and said, ‘Not bad for a white chick!’” How Suzi Quatro cut her teeth on Motown hit-maker James Jamerson

Suzi Quatro’s soul and Motown-influenced rock bass playing made her a huge star throughout the 1970s and beyond

Suzi Quatro in concert. September 10, 1974
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Detroit in 1950, fame first came calling for Suzi Quatro when she moved to the UK in 1971, having been spotted by producer Mickie Most on a night off from recording Jeff Beck at Motown. 

Hit singles followed and Quatro's bass skills evolved fast. “First I played using my thumb like a pick,” Quatro told Bass Player. “And then a bass player from a local band came over and showed me fingers on the song Money.

Nick Wells
Nick Wells
Writer

Nick Wells was the Editor of Bass Guitar magazine from 2009 to 2011, before making strides into the world of Artist Relations with Sheldon Dingwall and Dingwall Guitars. He's also the producer of bass-centric documentaries, Walking the Changes and Beneath the Bassline, as well as Production Manager and Artist Liaison for ScottsBassLessons. In his free time, you'll find him jumping around his bedroom to Kool & The Gang while hammering the life out of his P-Bass.